The Velvet Underground Chart a Singular Path in Trailer for Todd Haynes' New Documentary

Filmmaker also helped curate the movie's accompanying soundtrack, featuring classic and rare tracks

Jon Blistein

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Todd Haynes’ upcoming documentary, The Velvet Underground, which will arrive in theaters and on the streaming platform October 15th.

The new clip offers a concise overview of the film’s scope, starting with the unique New York City milieu of art, music, film and opportunity that birthed the band (John Cale, the band’s Welsh multi-instrumentalist, quips with a laugh that he was “appalled” the first time he arrived in the city: ‘This place is filthy!”). The trailer then touches on the Velvet Underground’s radical sound, Lou Reed’s singular approach to rock and roll, and how this band of outsiders became one of the most influential acts in music history.

The Velvet Underground will feature interviews with surviving members of the group and other key players. It also boasts a trove of previously unreleased performances and other footage.

The film will be accompanied by a massive soundtrack featuring both classic Velvet Underground tracks and rarities. Haynes curated the soundtrack with the film’s music supervisor, Randall Poster. It will be released October 15th digitally and as a two-CD set.

