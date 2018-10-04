Julian Casablancas, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National Pick Favorite Velvet Underground Songs

Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National, TV on the Radio and more have created custom Tidal playlists of their favorite Velvet Underground songs for The Velvet Underground Experience, a multimedia exhibition on the band coming to New York this fall and winter.

The music that Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Moe Tucker made together, starting with their classic 1967 debut, The Velvet Underground & Nico, has been a crucial influence on generations of rock & roll dreamers and art-world rebels. Brian Eno famously said that while the first Velvets album wasn’t a commercial blockbuster, “I think everyone who bought one of those 30,000 copies started a band.”

These streaming playlists for Tidal chart that influence in vivid terms. Each of the musicians taking part in the project — a group that also includes of Montreal’s Kevin Barnes, Parquet Courts, Dean Wareham, Robyn Hitchcock, Steve Gunn, Lee Ranaldo and Valerie June – selected the Velvets songs that have most inspired them through the years, from favorites like “Sweet Jane” and “Sunday Morning” to deeper cuts.

Hear all the playlists at Tidal.com/VelvetUnderground, or listen in person at the Velvet Underground Experience, which will be open from October 10th through December 30th at 718 Broadway in New York City. Tidal is the exhibition’s official streaming partner. The streaming service is also planning a showcase concert for rising acts in conjunction with Bandsintown, which is curating a weekly slate of emerging artist performances at the exhibition.