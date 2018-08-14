Velvet Underground Exhibit Opening in New York City

“The Velvet Underground Experience,” a multimedia exhibition about the history and influence of the Velvet Underground will run in New York City October 10th through December 30th, The New York Times reports. The exhibition debuted in Paris two years ago and features rare photographs, portraits, films, videos, live concerts and musical workshops. The show will be housed at 718 Broadway in Manhattan.

According to the exhibition’s website, “The Velvet Underground Experience” will be divided into six sections. The show will examine post-World War II America and the rise of the Beat Generation, the fortuitous meeting of Lou Reed and John Cale, the New York art scene of the Sixties, the Velvet Underground’s years in Andy Warhol’s Factory and the band’s continued evolution following the release of their seminal debut, The Velvet Underground and Nico. The New York iteration of the exhibit will also feature a new section tracking the Velvet Underground’s vast influence on modern American art and music.

“I’m very proud to be able to able to show New Yorkers that the band has such a big influence everywhere else: not only in America, but in Europe, in Japan, in South America,” said the exhibition’s main curator, Christian Fevret. “It’s giving back to New York what New York gave us.”

Tickets for “The Velvet Underground Experience” go on sale August 17th at 10 a.m. ET. A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers starts August 14th.