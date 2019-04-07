Vans Launches Limited-Edition Collection Inspired by David Bowie

Fresh off a best-selling capsule collection inspired by Led Zeppelin, sneaker brand Vans is paying tribute to another rock icon, with a new collection of shoes, apparel and accessories that pay homage to David Bowie.

The Vans x Bowie collection celebrates the late singer’s artistic legacy, with pieces that reference the artwork from some of Bowie’s most iconic albums, including “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust” and “Hunky Dory.” Prices range from $26 for an “Aladdin Sane”-inspired T-shirt, to $85 for the Vans x DB Sk8-Hi Platform sneaker – one of six sneaker styles available in the collection. Pieces are available for men, women, kids and toddlers.

Among the standout pieces: the Vans X DB Sk8-Hi sneaker, which combines the legendary Vans high-top with custom red Bowie lettering and the iconic Vans checkerboard print. Each pair of shoes features Vans’ signature rubber waffle outsoles, and comes in a collectible Vans x Bowie shoebox. The unisex shoes are available in men’s sizes 4 to 13.

The “Aladdin Sane” shirt, meantime, features Bowie’s memorable lightning bolt headshot taken from the 1973 album’s original cover art. The unisex tee is available in sizes small to XXL.

Vans says the collection “celebrates two entities who have championed the different and the strange for decades, leaving a lasting impression on generations of misfits.” The limited-edition collection is available online now at Vans.com and at Opening Ceremony.

