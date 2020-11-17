Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf Experience Tragedy and Loss in ‘Pieces of a Woman’ Trailer

Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf lose their child in a tragic home birth in the new trailer for Pieces of a Woman, out January 7th on Netflix.

Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, the film stars Kirby and LaBeouf as Martha and Sean, a couple whose baby dies while Martha is in labor in their Boston home. For Martha, the year that follows is filled with grief as she walks aimlessly through grocery stores and gazes at children on the train. Her mother (played by Ellen Burstyn) urges her to face the tragedy, screaming that she needs justice. That leads to Martha facing her midwife (Molly Parker) in court, where we see a glimpse of Succession‘s Sarah Snook at the podium.

Pieces of a Woman also stars Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, and Jimmie Fails. It was written by Kata Wéber and executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Prior to airing on Netflix, the film will screen in select theaters on December 30th.

Mundruczó is known for directing the 2014 Hungarian film White God. Kirby recently starred as Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown, alongside Claire Foy and Matt Smith. Last year, LaBeouf wrote and starred in Honey Boy.