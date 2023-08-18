‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Drops Scandoval-Inspired Song

Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay has officially released a new song, “Apples,” and not only does it sound like a bop, but it also seems like she’s drawing inspiration from her recent experiences dealing with friendship breakups in light of Scandoval.

“I was with you on your worst day/You stabbed me in the worst way/How you gonna lie to my face?/And you said that we would always be friends/Party on the weekend/But then you’re gone without a trace,” Scheana poignantly sings. “I thought you were grateful/I found out you’re fake though/I hope there’s a place for friends like you.”

“Apples” is a collaboration between Scheana as well as Kevin Franklin and Landis Daniels of The 27s, an L.A.-based group. William Kellz Egan and Austin O’Laughlin also helped write the track along with Scheana, Kevin, and Landis.

Scheana has starred in Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules for the past 10 seasons and found herself in the middle of the Scandoval drama because of her relationships with everyone involved: Scheana’s been best friends with Ariana Madix for at least a decade, she also had a close friendship with Ariana’s cheating ex Tom Sandoval for years, and Rachel Leviss was a recent bestie of Scheana’s prior to learning that she’d been having an affair with Sandoval behind Ariana’s back. Scheana’s friendships with Sandoval and Rachel shifted after the betrayal.

Lyrics from Scheana’s new song allude to the issues she ran into with Sandoval and Rachel in the last few months. “Narcissistic psycho/Cut you out like lipo/See right through you with my eyes closed,” she sings. “From a Ferrari to a Jetta/Thought that you knew better/Threw it all out the window.”

"I haven't used music as an outlet to express my feelings in a really long time, so getting back into the studio and making this song with The 27s has been freeing and cathartic," Scheana tells Rolling Stone. "Plus, the hook is a great way to teach your toddler how to spell APPLES."

“Apples” is Scheana’s latest musical contribution but definitely not her first. In 2012, the reality star released her single “What I Like” and then in 2013 she delivered her infamous song “Good as Gold.” The song has become a staple in the Vanderpump universe; she’s performed it at countless Pride Parades at Sur and at innumerable VPR-related events. Fans have known and loved the lyrics to the song for years, and “Good as Gold” experienced a comeback of sorts when a retooled version of the song was used in an advertisement for Uber One back in May. In 2014, Scheana also released “Shake That.”

Scheana was introduced to The 27s when she started hosting Emo Nite parties. After they did a screamo pop punk cover of “Good as Gold” together, they wanted to get in the studio to work on something new. “Apples” came together in one day back in July; the group completed the vocals and the track in just a few hours.

"This song is meaningful because we wanted to help Scheana get her thoughts and feelings out, and it turned out super cool," The 27s tell Rolling Stone.

The “Apples” drop comes one day after former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel published the second part of her interview with Rachel on her podcast Just B. In the interview, Rachel addressed her drama with the Vanderpump Rules cast for the first time in months following her affair with Tom Sandoval. News of the affair tore apart the friends and cast members, including the relationship between Rachel and Scheana.

In Season 10 of VPR, fans watched Scheana champion Rachel in her new single life after breaking up with her fiancé and fellow Vanderpump cast member James Kennedy. Scheana and Rachel were also together in New York City the night that Ariana Madix learned about the affair between Rachel and her then-boyfriend, and the two women have different accounts of what went down that night. According to Rachel, Scheana shoved her against a wall and punched her in the eye. She even went as far as to request a restraining order from Scheana, which complicated filming the show’s reunion. Scheana insists she didn’t punch Rachel in the face.