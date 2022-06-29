 This Radio Station Has Been Playing Rage Against the Machine on Loop - Rolling Stone
After DJ Layoffs, a Radio Station Has Been Playing Rage Against the Machine Over and Over and Over

Vancouver’s KISS-FM has “Killing in the Name” on repeat after radio hosts were laid off on Tuesday

Rage Against the Machine performing live at the Rock the Bells festival at Randall's Island in New York City, July 29, 2007.

Vancouver’s KISS-FM radio station 102.9 has not stopped playing Rage Against the Machine’s song “Killing in the Name” for the past 10 hours after two beloved morning show DJs were laid off on Tuesday.

Rolling Stone tuned into the station Wednesday afternoon and it was still playing the 1992 track on loop, only stopping to have two DJs mimic Morello’s grunts in the song — “A little lower… close enough” said a female DJ to her partner. The memorable Morello grunts come before the singer’s scathing outro of “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me,” which of course was left off the radio replays.

Several Twitter users noted that disc jockeys had occasionally paused the loop to take call-in requests for the same song. (The same thing happened when Rolling Stone tuned in.) An NBC News reporter said a disc jockey went on air to say, “You’re probably wondering what’s going on.”

The track was originally written by the Tom Morello-fronted band as a protest song against police brutality. “Now you do what they told ya,” Morello scream-sings in the pre-chorus.

On Wednesday morning, Morello retweeted a fan who pointed out the radio protest. “Pop radio station in Vancouver laid off all of their staff yesterday,” read the tweet. “Whoever is on the controls this morning has been playing Killing In The Name Of on repeat since 6am (it’s now 9:30). @KevinLimOnAir @Sonia_Sidhu It’s beautiful.”

The two laid-off disc jockeys, Sonia Sidhu and Kevin Lim, shared statements on their social media about the changes at the radio station.

“KISS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter. Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude,” wrote Lim and Sidhu. “We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who shared their mornings with us and invited us into their lives through the radio and our podcast. We’ve never taken you for granted.”

 

