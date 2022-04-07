Vance Joy Plays Matchmaker in Video for New Single ‘Clarity’

Vance Joy has shared a new single, “Clarity,” along with a quirky music video directed by Agueda Sfer. The song was written with Joel Little — who has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lorde — and will appear on the singer-songwriter’s third album, In Our Own Sweet Time, out June 10.

“When the road began to crumble in front of my eyes/There was only one person I wanted to find,” Joy croons on the pop-infused track. “It was you, it was you, it was you.”

“It’s very upbeat and poppy,” Joy explained of the single in press release. “Dan Wilson says if there is a song you might be a bit shy about because it feels poppy or makes you feel uncomfortable because it’s saying something really directly that’s probably the single. I got that feeling from ‘Clarity.’ When we finished the song Joel said he could imagine the feel of the production — when he sent it back to me, with the full production, it just exploded. I didn’t see that coming. The original voice memo was me doing mouth trumpet. He even sampled my weak mouth trumpet in the original demo, then that got replaced with the real thing.”

“Clarity” follows Joy’s recent single “Don’t Fade,” released in February, which will also appear on In Our Own Sweet Time. Joy’s most recent LP, Nation of Two, was released in 2018. Last year he released “Missing Piece,” which premiered on Grey’s Anatomy, and joined forces with Benny Blanco and Marshmello for joint single, “You.”

Joy will embark on a short North American tour this spring, kicking off May 14 in Redondo Beach, Calif. and wrapping up June 9 in Toronto, Canada.

In Our Own Sweet Time is available for pre-order now.