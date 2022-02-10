Vance Joy Celebrates Long-Lasting Love With ‘Don’t Fade’

Vance Joy released a new single, “Don’t Fade,” accompanied by a cinematic music video directed by Agueda Sfer and Macari De Golferichs Moliné. The song will appear on the Australian singer-songwriter’s as-yet-untitled upcoming third album.

The intimate indie rock tune finds Joy reflecting on a relationship, singing, “Could hold you like this all day/Didn’t get much sleep, that’s OK/Not a single thing needs to change/We can be the light that don’t fade away.”

“I wrote ‘Don’t Fade’ with my friend and frequent songwriting partner Dave Bassett toward the end of 2019,” Joy explained in a statement. “It came as a surprise and felt like a special discovery. I like writing about that feeling of timelessness you get when you’re with someone you love.” He added, “Writing this song was the starting point for my new album. I knew I was on a path somewhere once this song came along.”

“Don’t Fade” was produced alongside Take a Daytrip, Edwin White, and David Longstreth of Dirty Projectors. It follows Joy’s 2021 single, “Missing Piece,” which premiered last spring on Grey’s Anatomy. Last year, Joy also joined forces with Benny Blanco and Marshmello for the joint single, “You.” Joy’s most recent LP, Nation of Two, was released in 2018.

Joy will embark on a short North American tour this spring, kicking off May 14 in Redondo Beach, Calif. and wrapping up June 9 in Toronto, Canada.