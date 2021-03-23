Van Morrison Drops Spirited New Tune ‘Only a Song’

Van Morrison has released a new track, “Only a Song,” from his upcoming album, Latest Record Project: Volume 1, which is set to arrive May 7th via Exile/BMG.

“Only a Song” boasts a fluttering soul groove led by a spirited organ and interspersed with call-and-response vocals and a couple of blazing sax solos. “Only a song when everything’s said and done,” Morrison croons, “At the end of the day, in the warmth of the sun/It’s only a song, in the wintry snow/When the penguins march along and go home/It’s only a song.”

“Only a Song” marks the second offering from Latest Record Project, following the self-aware title-track, which was released at the beginning of March. Latest Record Project: Volume 1 is Morrison’s 42nd studio album and boasts a whopping 28 songs, which the musician wrote and recorded in quarantine (which, as he’s noted on numerous occasions, he’s not particularly fond of).

Per a press release, Latest Record Project will feature at least one song about life in lockdown, “Deadbeat Saturday Night,” although the track list does not include any of the anti-lockdown songs Morrison released last year.

Latest Record Project: Volume 1 follows Morrison’s 2019 album, Three Chords and the Truth.