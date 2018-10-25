Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Review: Thom Yorke Mixes Haunting Instrumentals and Gorgeous Songs on 'Suspiria' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Van Morrison Wail on Soulful New Song ‘Got to Go Where the Love Is’

Track will appear on singer’s upcoming record, ‘The Prophet Speaks’

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Van Morrison unveiled a brassy new song, “Got to Go Where the Love Is,” which will appear on his upcoming album, The Prophet Speaks, out December 7th via Caroline International. The new track arrives with a neon-lit lyric video that complements the song’s soulful, jazz club vibe. Morrison’s unmistakable vocals glide over a snappy groove of piano, organ and punchy horns as he wails, “Start all over somewhere else/ Somewhere much stronger than this/ Somewhere I can be myself/ ‘Stead of sitting on the shelf/ Got to go where the love is.”

“Got to Go Where the Love Is” is one of six new tracks that will appear on The Prophet Speaks. The rest of the record comprises reinterpretations of classic tunes like Sam Cooke’s “Laughin’ and Clownin’,” John Lee Hooker’s “Dimples,” Solomon Burke’s “Gotta Get You Off My Mind” and Willie Dixon’s “I Love the Life I Live.”

Van Morrison "The Prophet Speaks", 2018

Van Morrison “The Prophet Speaks”, 2018

Morrison recorded The Prophet Speaks with frequent collaborator, multi-instrumentalist Joey DeFrancesco, and a band that featured Dan Wilson on guitar, Michael Ode on drums and Troy Roberts on tenor saxophone. The Prophet Speaks marks Morrison’s 40th studio album and second LP of 2018, following You’re Driving Me Crazy, which arrived in April.

Van Morrison has a pair of shows in Oakland scheduled for this November, while next year he’ll perform five gigs at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, January 25th through February 2nd.

In This Article: Van Morrison

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad