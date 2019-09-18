Van Morrison Previews New Album With Graceful ‘Dark Night of the Soul’

Van Morrison unveiled a tender new blues ballad “Dark Night of the Soul,” from his upcoming album, Three Chords and the Truth, out October 25th.

“Dark Night of the Soul” boasts a vintage mid-tempo groove of shuffling drums, silky guitar, rolling piano and the occasional keening organ. Morrison moves with nimble grace over these instrumentals, really showcasing his perennial vocal prowess during the final two minutes of the track, most of which he spends riffing on the titular refrain with an array of deft runs.

Morrison wrote all the tracks on Three Chords and the Truth, save for “If We Wait for Mountains,” which he co-wrote with Don Black. The album also features a duet with the Righteous Brothers’ Bill Medley (“Fame Will Eat the Soul”) and contributions from guitarist Jay Berliner.

In a statement, Morrison said of making the album, “You’re just plugging into the feeling of it, more the feeling of it… when they’re playing… It’s like reading me. So, I think there’s more of that connection.”

Three Chords and the Truth, released via Exile/Caroline International, continues a particularly prolific period for Morrison, marking his sixth album in four years. Last year, he released two albums, The Prophet Speaks and You’re Driving Me Crazy, while he also released a pair of records in 2017, Roll With the Punches and Versatile.

Morrison has a handful of West Coast dates scheduled for this October, starting October 2nd in Reno, Nevada and wrapping October 8th in Chula Vista, California. Next year, he’ll kick off a five-night stand at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, January 31st through February 8th.

Three Chords and the Truth Track List

1. “March Winds In February”

2. “Fame Will Eat The Soul”

3. “Dark Night Of The Soul”

4. “In Search Of Grace”

5. “Nobody In Charge”

6. “You Don’t Understand”

7. “Read Between The Lines”

8. “Does Love Conquer All?”

9. “Early Days”

10. “If We Wait For Mountains”

11. “Up On Broadway”

12. “Three Chords And The Truth”

13. “Bags Under My Eyes”

14. “Days Gone By”