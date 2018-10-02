Van Morrison Details New Album ‘The Prophet Speaks’

Van Morrison has announced his new album, The Prophet Speaks. His 40th studio album is set for release on December 7th via Caroline International.

On his new effort, Morrison offers six new originals alongside his reinterpretations of classics. Sam Cooke’s “Laughin’ and Clownin’,” John Lee Hooker’s “Dimples,” Solomon Burke’s “Gotta Get You Off My Mind” and Willie Dixon’s “I Love the Life I Live” are among the eight songs he covers.

“It was important for me to get back to recording new music as well as doing some of the blues material that has inspired me from the beginning,” Morrison said in a statement. “Writing songs and making music is what I do, and working with great musicians makes it all the more enjoyable.”

The set continues the singer’s recent prolific run of albums blending covers with original material. In April, he released You’re Driving Me Crazy, on which he collaborated with Hammond organ/trumpet virtuoso Joey DeFrancesco. The pair team up again for The Prophet Speaks. It also features Morrison’s band, which includes guitarist Dan Wilson, drummer Michael Ode and tenor saxophonist Troy Roberts. In 2017, he released the blues-focused Roll With the Punches and jazz-based Versatile.

The Prophet Speaks Track List

1. “Gonna Send You Back to Where I Got You From” (Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson, Leona Blackman)

2. “Dimples” (John Lee Hooker, James Bracken)

3. “Got to Go Where the Love Is” (Van Morrison)

4. “Laughin’ and Clownin'” (Sam Cooke)

5. “5 am Greenwich Mean Time” (Van Morrison)

6. “Gotta Get You Off My Mind” (Solomon Burke, Delores Burke, Josephine Burke Moore)

7. “Teardrops” (J.D. Harris)

8. “I Love the Life I Live” (Willie Dixon)

9. “Worried Blues / Rollin’ and Tumblin'” (J.D. Harris)

10. “Ain’t Gonna Moan No More” (Van Morrison)

11. “Love is a Five Letter Word” (Gene Barge)

12. “Love is Hard Work” (Van Morrison)

13. “Spirit Will Provide” (Van Morrison)

14. “The Prophet Speaks” (Van Morrison)