 Van Morrison Escalates War Against Northern Ireland Health Minister - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How the White House Correspondents Dinner Broke the Democratic Party
Home Music Music News

Van Morrison Escalates War Against Northern Ireland Health Minister

New song “Dangerous” appears to target Robin Swann, who is suing singer for defamation

By
Jonathan Bernstein

Reporter

Jonathan Bernstein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Van Morrison’s latest single appears to be the latest move in the singer’s multi-year feud with Robin Swann, the Northern Ireland Minister of Health who, last fall, filed a defamation lawsuit against the 76-year-old singer.

Over a breezy R&B groove, Morrison spends nearly eight minutes on “Dangerous” extolling his truth-telling bona fides: “Somebody said I was dangerous,” sings Morrison. “I said something bad, it must have been good.”

The refrain seems to be a reference to Robin Swann’s 2020 op-ed in Rolling Stone in which the public health official called Morrison “dangerous” in reference to the singer’s efforts to perform live music during the early months of the 2020 lockdown.

“It goes further than disappointment,” Swann wrote. “Some of what is he saying is actually dangerous. It could encourage people to not to take Coronavirus seriously. If you see it all as a big conspiracy, then you are less likely to follow the vital public health advice that keeps you and others safe.”

The following summer, in 2021, Morrison repeatedly shouted that “Robin Swann is very dangerous” onstage in Belfast after his shows were canceled last minute. Shortly thereafter, Swann sued Morrison for libel.

Morrison defends himself throughout the song: “I was just looking for the evidence,” he singers. “I’ve been asking for it for over a year.”

The song is the second offering from Morrison’s forthcoming album, What’s It Gonna Take? which will be released on May 13th.

In This Article: Van Morrison

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.