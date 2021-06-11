 Van Morrison and Eric Clapton Drop New Duet - Rolling Stone
Van Morrison and Eric Clapton Wonder Why They’re the Only ‘Rebels’ Left in New Duet

Song is the second collaborative release from Clapton and Morrison since the pandemic began

By
Jonathan Bernstein

Reporter

A month after releasing his 28-song screed, Latest Record Project: Vol. 1, Van Morrison has once again teamed up with Eric Clapton for an ornery collaboration. Released under the moniker Slowhand & Van, “The Rebels” is a duet of “Where Have All the Rebels Gone,” one of the songs on Morrison’s most recent studio album.

“The Rebels” takes the song in a more blues-rock direction, with Clapton singing lead and Morrison joining in on harmony vocals throughout the song.

“Where have all the rebels gone?/Hiding behind computer screens,” Clapton sings. “Where’s the spirit? Where’s the soul?/Where have all the rebels gone?”

Last December, Clapton and Morrison teamed up for “Stand Up and Deliver,”  which followed a string of songs from Morrison that protested lockdown measures in the United Kingdom throughout the pandemic.

Proceeds for “The Rebels” will be donated to the Van Morrison Rhythm & Blues Foundation, which Morrison instituted during the pandemic “as an emergency fund for musicians who are facing financial hardship as a direct result of the government restrictions on live music introduced in March 2020.”

Thursday, Van Morrison attempted to start a “Robin Swann is very dangerous” chant at a Belfast hotel, where Morrison’s scheduled concerts were canceled at the last minute due to Covid-19 regulations, according to the BBC. Last September, Robin Swann, the Minister of Health in Norther Ireland, penned an op-ed in Rolling Stone calling Morrison’s 2020 anti-lockdown songs “dangerous.”

It is unclear if Slowhand & Van have more music planned.

