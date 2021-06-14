Van Morrison Announces 2021-2022 U.S. Tour

Van Morrison has announced a series of live dates in North America, kicking off September 25th at Greenwood, Colorado’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. The tour will run through the end of 2021 and into 2022, culminating with a three-night-stand at Las Vegas, Nevada’s Colosseum at Caesars Palace on February 18th, 19th, and 20th, 2022.

American Express Card Member presales for the October 2nd, 2021 show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl are available now through Thursday, June 17th at 10:00 p.m. PDT. Ticketmaster and local presales begin Thursday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m. local. All remaining tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. local. Ticket availability and more details can be found on Morrison’s website.

Earlier this month, Van Morrison attempted to start a “Robin Swann is very dangerous” chant at a Belfast hotel, where Morrison’s scheduled concerts were canceled at the last minute due to Covid-19 regulations, according to the BBC. Last September, Robin Swann, the Minister of Health in Norther Ireland, penned an op-ed in Rolling Stone calling the anti-lockdown songs that Morrison wrote in 2020 “dangerous.” Morrison responded with “Stand Up and Deliver,” an anti-lockdown duet with Eric Clapton.

Van Morrison 2021-2022 U.S. Tour Dates

September 25 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 28 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage

September 30 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 3 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

October 5 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

February 12, 2022 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock

February 14, 2022 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckard Hall

February 15, 2022 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckard Hall

February 18, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace

February 19, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace

February 20, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace