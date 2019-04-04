Hear Vampire Weekend’s Two New Songs ‘This Life,’ ‘Unbearably White’

Vampire Weekend unveiled two new songs, “This Life” and “Unbearably White,” the final pair of tracks they’ll share before the release of their new album, Father of the Bride, May 3rd via Columbia Records.

“This Life” is a sunny and spirited tune that finds frontman Ezra Koenig trading guitar licks with Jake Longstreth – brother of Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth and co-host with Koenig on his Beats 1 radio show “Time Crisis” — and sharing vocal duties with Danielle Haim. The song opens with a characteristically cheeky Vampire Weekend lyric, with Koenig singing, “Baby, I know pain is as natural as the rain/I just thought it didn’t rain in California.”

“Unbearably White,” meanwhile, features similarly plucky guitars, but the melody carries a far more ominous edge. Koenig produced the cut with frequent collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid, with additional production from BloodPop.

“This Life” and “Unbearably White” follow previously released FOTB tracks “Big Blue,” “2021,” “Sunflower” (which features Steve Lacey) and “Harmony Hall.” The latter two tracks also received music videos, with Jonah Hill notably directing the “Sunflower” clip, which also features a cameo from Jerry Seinfeld.

Father of the Bride marks Vampire Weekend’s first album since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City. The band will embark on a North American tour in support of the record June 6th in Toronto.