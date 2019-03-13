Vampire Weekend’s ‘Sunflower’ Video Is a Gourmet Tour of the Upper West Side

Vampire Weekend are a New York band. They famously formed while studying at Columbia University, they named one of the best songs on their 2008 debut after a crosstown bus line and their lyrics are filled with references to life in and around Manhattan. Though Ezra Koenig relocated to Los Angeles some time ago, the new Vampire Weekend video for “Sunflower” suggests he left his heart on the Upper West Side.

In the video, directed by Jonah Hill, Koenig and guitarist Steve Lacy visit two of Manhattan’s most hallowed temples of Ashkenazi Jewish food, located blocks away from each other in the West Eighties. One minute Koenig is working behind the iconic smoked fish counter at Zabar’s, the next he’s stopping by sturgeon king Barney Greengrass‘ place for brunch. At one point there’s a cameo from Jerry Seinfeld, who I’m sure knows his way around a platter of nova. Early-Eighties NYC hip-hop O.G. Fab 5 Freddy is in there, too. It’s unclear what any of this has to do with the song “Sunflower” — a light, catchy romp featuring some sweet riffs from Lacy, as well as Koenig’s spirited efforts to shoobie-doo-wop right along with those riffs — but it looks delicious.

“Sunflower” will appear on Vampire Weekend’s fourth album, Father of the Bride, due out on May 3rd. The band will embark on a major summer tour after that, leading up to some of their biggest shows ever, including headlining spots at New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 6th and Denver’s Red Rocks on October 8th.