×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next DJ Snake, Offset, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Sheck Wes Get Literal in 'Enzo' Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Vampire Weekend Jam Out ‘Sunflower’ on ‘Kimmel’

Track appears on band’s new LP, Father of the Bride

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Vampire Weekend delivered a delightfully shaggy take on their new song “Sunflower” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

The performance opened with frontman Ezra Koenig and guitarist Brian Jones breezing through the song’s up-and-down guitar licks. But instead of jumping straight to the verse, Vampire Weekend jammed out the intro a bit, deftly using a small horn section to punctuate the song’s loose grooves and kind vibes.

“Sunflower” appears on Vampire Weekend’s latest album, Father of the Bride, and is one of several songs to feature the Internet’s Steve Lacy on guitar. The album arrived last week and marks the band’s first LP since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City.

Related

Watch Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms on 'Kimmel'
Watch Samantha Bee Revel in NRA's Disarray

On Tuesday, Vampire Weekend appeared on The Tonight Show with Haim, where they performed two other FOTB tracks, “This Life” and “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin.”

Vampire Weekend will embark on a North American tour in support of Father of the Bride June 5th in Toronto, Ontario.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad