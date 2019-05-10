Watch Vampire Weekend Jam Out ‘Sunflower’ on ‘Kimmel’

Vampire Weekend delivered a delightfully shaggy take on their new song “Sunflower” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

The performance opened with frontman Ezra Koenig and guitarist Brian Jones breezing through the song’s up-and-down guitar licks. But instead of jumping straight to the verse, Vampire Weekend jammed out the intro a bit, deftly using a small horn section to punctuate the song’s loose grooves and kind vibes.

“Sunflower” appears on Vampire Weekend’s latest album, Father of the Bride, and is one of several songs to feature the Internet’s Steve Lacy on guitar. The album arrived last week and marks the band’s first LP since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City.

On Tuesday, Vampire Weekend appeared on The Tonight Show with Haim, where they performed two other FOTB tracks, “This Life” and “Jerusalem, New York, Berlin.”

Vampire Weekend will embark on a North American tour in support of Father of the Bride June 5th in Toronto, Ontario.