Vampire Weekend Plot North American ‘Father of the Bride’ Tour

Vampire Weekend will promote their upcoming fourth LP, Father of the Bride, with a massive North American tour. The 35-date trek kicks off May 17th with a slot at Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival and launches in full on June 5th in Toronto, Ontario; after a month-plus break in July, the second leg begins August 16th in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and concludes October 8th in Denver, Colorado.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 8th at noon local time via Live Nation. Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is open through Sunday, February 3rd at noon ET; the sale will run from Tuesday, February 5th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 7th at 10 p.m. local time. Each online ticket purchased by U.S. residents will include a physical CD copy of Father of the Bride, which is tentatively due out in the spring.

Vampire Weekend have yet to detail the full track list for the long-awaited album, which follows 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City. The band recently previewed the 18-track record with two new songs, “Harmony Hall” and “2021,” and they plan to issue two additional sets of songs before the LP’s release date.

Father of the Bride, the group’s first since the departure of longtime multi-instrumentalist/producer Rostam Batmanglij, is their first to feature guest vocalists. “We’ve had three albums of the same voice over and over again,” singer Ezra Koenig told Rolling Stone. “I like the idea of opening up our world a little bit.”

Vampire Weekend 2019 Tour Dates

May 17th – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

June 5th – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

June 7th – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

June 8th – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

June 9th – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

June 11th – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

June 12th – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre

June 14th – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

June 15th – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

June 16th – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 18th – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 21st – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

June 22nd – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 23rd – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

August 16th – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

August 17th – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 18th – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 20th – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

August 21st – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

August 24th – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

August 25th – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 27th – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

August 30th – Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center

September 3rd – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

September 4th – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

September 6th – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

September 8th – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

September 25th – Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

September 27th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

September 28th – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

October 1st – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 2nd – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 3rd – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

October 6th – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

October 8th – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre