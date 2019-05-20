Vampire Weekend Take Joy Ride Through Desert in ‘This Life’ Video

Vampire Weekend hitch a ride with a desert dweller named Wade in the video for “This Life,” which appears on the band’s latest album, Father of the Bride. Directed my Emmett Malloy, the clip stars Kyle Field of the band Little Wings as Wade, an Uber-driver of sorts who picks up an array of passengers throughout the clip including Danielle Haim, Ariel Rechtshaid, Simi and Haze and Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig.

After all that wandering through the desert, the clip culminates with Wade’s various passengers turning up at a Passover Seder hosted by Mark Ronson (other guests include Jonah Hill, Sophie and Despot). Fittingly, in the middle of the feast, Wade shows up, Elijah style, to join the festivities.

The “This Life” video marks the the third Father of the Bride visual, following the breakfast-themed clip for “Harmony Hall” and the Jonah Hill-directed video for “Sunflower,” which featured a cameo from Jerry Seinfeld.

Father of the Bride arrived earlier this month, marking Vampire Weekend’s fourth LP and first since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City. The band will embark on a North American tour in support of the record June 5th at RBC Echo Beach in Toronto.