Vampire Weekend Set ‘Father of the Bride 2020’ Tour

During Vampire Weekend’s first-ever concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden – a gig that was live-streamed on Live Nation’s Twitter – the band announced a slate of 2020 tour dates in support of their latest album Father of the Bride.

The new 19-date leg opens May 29th, 2020 in Westbrook, Maine and keeps Ezra Koenig and company out on the road through October 7th in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out the band’s website for ticket information.

This year, Vampire Weekend will continue touring North America arenas through October 22nd, after which the band has scheduled a month-long jaunt in Europe in November and closing out the year with four shows in Australia.

Vampire Weekend’s 30-plus-song, nearly three-hour performance at Madison Square Garden Friday featured guests Angelique Kidjo and Steve Lacy. Snippets from the live-streamed gig are viewable at the Live Nation Twitter.

Vampire Weekend Tour Dates

May 29 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion

May 30 – Burlington, VT @ Midway Lawn

May 31 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 2 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

June 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

June 12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel Outdoors

August 9 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

August 10 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 12 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

August 14 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre

August 15 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

September 23 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

September 24 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

September 26 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

September 27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

September 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

September 30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

October 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

October 7 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall