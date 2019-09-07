 Vampire Weekend Set ‘Father of the Bride 2020’ Tour – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Muse Mark 20th Anniversary of 'Showbiz' With 'Origin of Muse' Box Set Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Vampire Weekend Set ‘Father of the Bride 2020’ Tour

Band announces upcoming trek during first-ever gig at Madison Square Garden

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ezra Koenig of the band Vampire Weekend performs in concert during their "Father of the Bride Tour" at TD Pavilion at the Mann, in PhiladelphiaVampire Weekend In Concert - , Philadelphia, USA - 04 Sep 2019

Vampire Weekend announced a run of 2020 tour dates during their first-ever concert at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

During Vampire Weekend’s first-ever concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden – a gig that was live-streamed on Live Nation’s Twitter – the band announced a slate of 2020 tour dates in support of their latest album Father of the Bride.

The new 19-date leg opens May 29th, 2020 in Westbrook, Maine and keeps Ezra Koenig and company out on the road through October 7th in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out the band’s website for ticket information.

This year, Vampire Weekend will continue touring North America arenas through October 22nd, after which the band has scheduled a month-long jaunt in Europe in November and closing out the year with four shows in Australia.

Related

vampire weekend ezra
Review: Vampire Weekend's Modern California Pop Masterpiece 'Father of the Bride'
Hear Belle and Sebastian's Consoling New Single 'This Letter'

Vampire Weekend’s 30-plus-song, nearly three-hour performance at Madison Square Garden Friday featured guests Angelique Kidjo and Steve Lacy. Snippets from the live-streamed gig are viewable at the Live Nation Twitter.

Vampire Weekend Tour Dates

May 29 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion
May 30 – Burlington, VT @ Midway Lawn
May 31 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June 2 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
June 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
June 12 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel Outdoors
August 9 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
August 10 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
August 12 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
August 14 – Calgary, AB @ BMO Centre
August 15 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
September 23 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
September 24 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
September 26 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre
September 27 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
September 29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
September 30 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
October 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
October 7 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad