Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig Delivers Solo Suite of ‘Father of the Bride’ Songs on ‘Fallon’

Ezra Koenig performed a solo medley of songs from Vampire Weekend’s most recent album, Father of the Bride, on The Tonight Show Tuesday.

Koenig set up in his home music room — which was packed with guitars, synthesizers and other equipment — and performed the makeshift, three-song suite with just piano accompaniment. He opened with the swooning refrain of “Flower Moon” before jumping to the rollicking “Stranger,” then closed with a punchy rendition of “Big Blue.”

Vampire Weekend released Father of the Bride last May. At the time, it marked their first album since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City, as well as their first without co-founder and multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij (he still contributed some production to the LP). The record garnered Vampire Weekend a handful of Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, and the band ultimately took home Best Alternative Music Album.

As of now, Vampire Weekend is scheduled to launch a new leg of their North American tour in support of FOTB May 28th in Burlington, Vermont. Ongoing concerns about the coronavirus, however, could still lead to those dates being canceled or postponed.