Vampire Weekend Combine ‘Christmas Time Is Here,’ ‘Harmony Hall’ on ‘Corden’

Vampire Weekend enlisted a children’s choir to help them mash up their song, “Harmony Hall,” with the Vince Guaraldi Trio’s holiday staple “Christmas Time Is Here” on The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday.

The performance opened with the choir singing the refrain from “Christmas Time Is Here,” ending on an airy note that proved to be the perfect lead in for the “Harmony Hall” guitar riff. The kids continued to bolster the rollicking Father of the Bride track, even taking a whole chorus solo before the rest of Vampire Weekend joined back in to bring the song to its close.

Vampire Weekend released Father of the Bride back in May, marking their first LP since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City, as well as their first without Rostam Batmanglij, who left the group in 2016. The album recently earned Grammy nods for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album, while “Harmony Hall” is up for Best Rock Song.

Vampire Weekend have a string of international dates scheduled for this winter and next spring, but they’ll kick off another North American tour May 28th in Burlington, Vermont.