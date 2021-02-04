Vampire Weekend Enlist Sam Gendel, Goose for ’40:42′ EP

Just like the Who declared ’21 will be a good year on Tommy, Vampire Weekend’s “2021” has been on our minds for obvious reasons. The band just announced 40:42, an EP featuring two renditions of the Father of the Bride track.

Jazz musician Sam Gendel and Connecticut rock outfit Goose each recorded interpretations of “2021” — and both are 20 minutes and 21 seconds long. Gendel, who co-wrote the Father of the Bride tracks “Flower Moon” and “Spring Snow,” plays saxophone on his version. A video of his improvised animation accompanies the chaotic track.

There’s a stark contrast between Gendel’s track and Goose’s, as the band performs the song in a cozy, illuminated room. Rick Mitarotonda swims through the lead vocals, strumming the guitar as keyboardist Peter Anspach, bassist Trevor Bass, and drummer Ben Atkind back him. “2021, will you think about me?” Mitarotonda sings. “I could wait a year, but I shouldn’t wait three.”

Vampire Weekend released Father of the Bride in May 2019. Last year, they released three bonus tracks that were previously only available on the Japanese edition of the LP. A year ago this week, they geared up for the Iowa caucuses by performing “2021” and other songs at a Bernie Sanders rally.