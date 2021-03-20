See Valerie June Deliver ‘Moon and Stars’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Valerie June wrapped up a week promoting her just-released album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers with a “Saturday Sessions” set for CBS This Morning, where the Memphis singer played three tracks from her new LP.

For the performance, June and her full backing band convened in a spacious New York studio to deliver intimate renditions of “Two Roads,” “You and I” and the single “Call Me a Fool,” which she also sang earlier this week on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Four years after her breakout 2017 album The Order of Time, June released her fifth studio LP The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers on March 12th.

“With this record, it finally became clear why I have this dream of making music,” June previously said of her new album in a statement.

“It’s not for earthly reasons of wanting to be awarded or to win anybody’s love — it’s because dreaming keeps me inquisitive and keeps me on that path of learning what I have to share with the world. When we allow ourselves to dream like we did when we were kids, it ignites the light that we all have within us and helps us to have a sort of magic about the way we live.”