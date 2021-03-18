Valerie June and Her Band Perform ‘Call Me a Fool’ on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Valerie June was the musical guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday night, performing “Call Me a Fool” from her latest album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers.

In lieu of a live audience, June and her extensive backing band performed in a large, warmly lit studio space, brightened up by star-shaped lanterns hanging from the walls. June stood out in the center of the room in orange and pink with a matching flower crown, and led her ensemble through the slow-burning number with a smile on her face. “Yeah they call me a fool/Darling, they call me a fool/For your love, baby/And I’ll be a fool any time,” she sang.

June released The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers last week, following her 2017 album The Order of Time. The Memphis singer-songwriter recorded her latest album in Los Angeles and Miami with producer Jack Splash.

“With this record, it finally became clear why I have this dream of making music,” she said in a statement announcing The Moon and Stars. “It’s not for earthly reasons of wanting to be awarded or to win anybody’s love — it’s because dreaming keeps me inquisitive and keeps me on that path of learning what I have to share with the world. When we allow ourselves to dream like we did when we were kids, it ignites the light that we all have within us and helps us to have a sort of magic about the way we live.”