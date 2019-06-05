×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Ian Noe's 'Between the Country' Is a Stunning Folk Album Full of Despair, Defiance Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Valee Spends $2,000 on Salads. How Much Salad Does He Eat?

“Count the money up, I got no callous/I done spent two Gs on salads,” the Chicago star rapped recently. We checked the math.

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rex/Shutterstock; Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Valee‘s favorite salad, it seems safe to assume, is a Caesar salad. He rapped about the romaine lettuce, parmesan flake and crouton delicacy (topped with its namesake savory, creamy sauce) on his breakout single “Miami:” “Bought a Caesar salad and I put the weed in it.” In a 2018 interview with The New York Times he said, “I’m an old man. A big weekend for me is Home Depot and a Caesar salad.”

The Chicago rapper upped the ante on “Pepsi,” a song from his recently released surprise EP, Runnin’ Rich. “Count the money up, I got no callous/I done spent two Gs on salads,” he raps. Rappers tend to embellish, but $2,000 on salads seems… relatively reasonable, presuming it wasn’t all for one meal, and that he isn’t rapping about weed [Ed. note: he’s probably rapping about weed]. In the grand scheme of what musicians do with their money, an enormous amount of salad seems downright responsible.

Related

Lil Nas XLil Nas X at Hits 97.3, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 13 May 2019
The Music-Making Site That Can Get You a Global Hit (Or a Lawsuit)
Lil Wayne Taps Travis Scott, Meek Mill for Fifth Lil WeezyAna Fest

Below is a breakdown on how far $2,000 stretches in the Caesar salad game, if you’re one of the most inventive rappers working today. Prices are based on the New York and New Jersey locations (there’s a chance Valee’s getting an even better deal elsewhere) of America’s salad-focused fast casual eateries, and are ranked in order of price, not quality.

$2000 / $8.49 Chopt Kale Caesar Salad = 235.57 salads
$2000 / $9.19 Panera Bread Caesar Salad with Chicken = 217.63 salads
$2000 / $9.49 Just Salad Caesar Salad = 210.75 salads
$2000 / $9.38 Saladworks Chicken Caesar Salad = 213.22 salads
$2000 / $10.95 Sweetgreen Kale Caesar = 182.65 salads

Based on the pricing above, the average salad is around $9.50. If Valee’s salad budget is $2,000, it means he could afford around 211 salads. That’s about 4 salads a week, over a year — again, this is presuming that Valee did not spend his budget all at once, and that the salads are not metaphorical — a totally reasonable amount of salad. Rolling Stone did not reach out to Valee or his team for comment, but we may later.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad