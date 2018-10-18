Usher Does Not Have a Burner Account on Twitter Dedicated Entirely to Defending His New Album

Usher is not, contrary to rumors emerging on social media, operating a secret Twitter account for the purpose of defending his latest album. “Just to be clear…Usher is definitely NOT behind this account and Usher does NOT have a burner account @lala20548756,” a representative for the R&B star tells Rolling Stone — categorically denying one of the year’s most entertaining unfounded rumors.

Let’s back up a moment. This week, a few users on Twitter noticed an account that looked…suspicious. @Lala20548756 was created in August 2016 and, since early October, has seemingly had a single purpose: defending Usher, and specifically defending A, the singer’s new collaborative album with producer Zaytoven.

When someone on Twitter called the album “forgettable,” @lala20548756 rushed in with a response. “The guy made that joint in 5 days. That aint an actual official album lol,” the account, which has only 45 followers, wrote. “He was jst havin fun with his birthday on its way. So now that his birthday has gone past, u can forget it peacefully. No one will blame u. lol.”

The guy made that joint in 5 days. That aint an actual official album lol. He was jst havin fun with his birthday on its way. So now that his birthday has gone past, u can forget it peacefully. No one will blame u. lol — lala (@lala20548756) October 18, 2018

Most of the points the account makes attempt to correct those who criticize A, and its most common notes address that Usher was making the album quickly, and on a whim. Once the account was discovered, some quickly joked that the account was Usher’s, in what would have been the music world’s equivalent of the Brian Colangelo scandal that hit the NBA earlier this year (the former Philadelphia 76ers GM quickly resigned when his wife was discovered using burner accounts to defend his decisions), or the time when Kevin Durant began responding to his critics personally on Twitter.

But everyone can call off the search. Instead, it would appear that Usher simply has a dedicated fan rushing to his defense, one tweet at a time.

