 Usher and a Global Choir Sing 'This Day' in New Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Charts: Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Debuts at Number One
Home Music Music News

Usher Leads a Worldwide Choir in New Video for ‘This Day’

Over 90 singers deliver a multilingual version of the song from Netflix’s recent holiday film, Jingle Jangle

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Usher and a choir of over 90 singers from around the world deliver a multilingual version of “This Day,” a song from Netflix’s recent holiday film, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Usher and Kiana Ledé helmed the original version of “This Day” — written by Philip Lawrence and Davy Nathan — from the film’s soundtrack, and both appear in the new clip for the song. The video opens with some footage from the movie, featuring stars Justin Cornwell and Sharon Rose, before Usher and Ledé lead an international dubbing cast as vocalists from around the world perform the song in over 30 languages, including Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, French, German, Arabic, Thai, Russian, and Finnish.

Jingle Jangle was released on Netflix in November. Directed by David E. Talbert, the film boasts a stacked cast that also includes Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Phylicia Rashad, Ricky Martin, and Anika Noni Rose.

Key spoke about working on the film in a recent installment of Rolling Stone’s The First Time, saying, “I wanted to be part of this bold idea that [director] David Talbert was going to coalesce this Anglo-Saxon 19th century culture with modern-day African American culture. If you’re gonna do a Christmas movie you just assume, ‘Oh, it’s black people in a Christmas movie, so it’s gonna be in the city — it’s going to be Chicago, New York — like The Wiz.‘ He just skipped over all that. I just thought it was brave and inspired.”

In This Article: Netflix, Usher

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1347: Miley Cyrus’ Rock & Roll Heart
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.