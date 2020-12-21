Usher Leads a Worldwide Choir in New Video for ‘This Day’

Usher and a choir of over 90 singers from around the world deliver a multilingual version of “This Day,” a song from Netflix’s recent holiday film, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Usher and Kiana Ledé helmed the original version of “This Day” — written by Philip Lawrence and Davy Nathan — from the film’s soundtrack, and both appear in the new clip for the song. The video opens with some footage from the movie, featuring stars Justin Cornwell and Sharon Rose, before Usher and Ledé lead an international dubbing cast as vocalists from around the world perform the song in over 30 languages, including Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, French, German, Arabic, Thai, Russian, and Finnish.

Jingle Jangle was released on Netflix in November. Directed by David E. Talbert, the film boasts a stacked cast that also includes Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Phylicia Rashad, Ricky Martin, and Anika Noni Rose.

Key spoke about working on the film in a recent installment of Rolling Stone’s The First Time, saying, “I wanted to be part of this bold idea that [director] David Talbert was going to coalesce this Anglo-Saxon 19th century culture with modern-day African American culture. If you’re gonna do a Christmas movie you just assume, ‘Oh, it’s black people in a Christmas movie, so it’s gonna be in the city — it’s going to be Chicago, New York — like The Wiz.‘ He just skipped over all that. I just thought it was brave and inspired.”