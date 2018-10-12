Rolling Stone
Music News

Hear Usher’s Surprise New Album ‘A’

Future and Gunna appear on singer’s Zaytoven-produced LP

UsherSpecial Olympics 50th anniversary concert, Chicago, Illinois, USA - 21 Jul 2018

Usher Special Olympics 50th anniversary concert, Chicago, Illinois, USA - 21 Jul 2018

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Usher has unveiled a surprise new album, which he dropped on Thursday at midnight. The follow-up to 2016’s Hard II Love, new LP A finds the Atlanta R&B singer reteaming with producer Zaytoven.

Usher’s ninth LP pays homage to Atlanta, with fellow Atlanta native Zaytoven behind the boards for the eight-track set, features from Future and Gunna, and as the album trailer also depicts. The singer unveiled the visual prior to A‘s release. The video features Usher and Zaytoven cruising around the city and checking out familiar Atlanta haunts, including Cascade Family Skating roller rink and a Waffle House alongside stops at strip clubs.

The clip also houses snippets of several of the songs and Usher also unveiled snippets on Instagram, which showcase the new project’s trap influences alongside R&B-flavored slow jams.

A Track List
1. “Stay At Home” featuring Future
2. “ATA”
3. “Peace Sign”
4. “You Decide”
5. “Birthday”
6. “She Ain’t Tell Ya”
7. “Say What You Want”
8. “Gift Shop” featuring Gunna

