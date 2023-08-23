Usher, Summer Walker, and 21 Savage Are ‘Good Good’ in New Video

There’s nothing better than an amicable breakup. On Wednesday, Usher released the music for his single “Good Good,” which features verses from R&B sweetheart Summer Walker and rap star 21 Savage.

The Warren Fu-directed video opens with Usher showing off his dance moves in front of a city skyline wearing a black hoodie as the sun sets in the background. The video jumps to the R&B star singing from on top of a bed while biting his lip and looking into the camera.

"You know where you stand with me/So when they ask, tell 'em/Right one, right place, wrong time," he sings. "Can't say we didn't try/But you always been a real one/Even though we ain't together."

Walker then joins with her verse singing from her own room as she sings about wishing her love interest “finds another” as she harmonizes with herself. Meanwhile, 21 Savage raps his verse from a restaurant dining table as he eats his meal by himself. “If you wanna open up a new salon, I still help pay for the wigs (straight up),” he raps. “And I’d help with the lease (On God).”

The new single is set to be featured on Usher’s upcoming album, expected this fall. “Good Good” is one of a trio of singles Usher released this year, including “Boyfriend” and “GLU.” Also this year, 21 Savage joined Giggs on “By Chance” and Burna Boy on “Sittin’ on Top of the World.” Meanwhile, Summer Walker dropped her Clear 2: Soft Life EP in May.