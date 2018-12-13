×
Watch Usher Reflect on Former Escapades in New ‘Peace Sign’ Video

Track appears on collaborative Zaytoven project ‘A’

Usher traverses Atlanta, Georgia and Los Angeles, California haunts while contemplating memories of previous racy escapades in the new video for “Peace Sign.” The track appears on his collaborative project with producer Zaytoven, A.

In the visual, memories of previous carnal encounters pervade his thoughts as he sits alone in a diner, drives around deserted streets and reflects on the past around the two city’s various haunts. He hits falsettos at sunset above the Los Angeles skyline and sings outside the Orpheum Theatre and there’s also a nod to the famed gentlemen’s club, Peaches of Atlanta.

Following 2016’s Hard II Love, A was surprise released in October and found the Atlanta-bred R&B singer reteaming with producer Zaytoven for their collaborative eight-song set. The pair previously worked together on 2009’s “Papers.” A features guest spots from fellow Atlanta artists Future and Gunna.

