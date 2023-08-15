Usher’s My Way Las Vegas Residency: Here’s Where to Get Tickets for the Sold-Out Shows Online

“Yeah man … It’s that time again!” Usher declared online earlier this year when announcing new dates for his long-running My Way Las Vegas residency. Since April, Usher’s Sin City shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM have become one of the hottest tickets in town, with dates selling out through October. With only a few more months to score seats, here’s where you can still find Usher tickets on sale before the My Way residency comes to an end.

Where to Buy Usher Tickets Online

Tickets for Usher’s Vegas residency have been on sale for months, with 2023 dates running from April to October. While the 2023 dates have seemingly sold out for general onsale, fans can still snag a ticket (if you know where to look).

The good news is that if you missed out on buying Usher tickets when they initially went on sale, you can still grab a few resale tickets on Ticketmaster. We found verified resale tickets starting around $995 a pop and going for as high as $1700+ each. Get Usher tickets at Ticketmaster

Depending on which night you want to see Usher perform in Vegas, you might find cheaper tickets on ticket resale sites. Vivid Seats has Usher tickets on sale, with prices ranging from $759 up to $1100+ for some dates. Rolling Stone readers can use the promo code RS2023 to take $20 off orders of $200+ at checkout. Get Usher tickets at Vivid Seats

StubHub also has Usher tickets still available to buy on its site, with prices starting around $863+. At the time of this writing, all of Usher's October dates are listed, but that could change as the shows get closer. We recommend checking in to see if sellers drop their prices ahead of showtime. Get Usher tickets at StubHub

For fans who are trying to save a little cash, the Wednesday dates for Usher’s residency appear to be the cheapest of the bunch, with tickets on TicketNetwork going for about $836 at the time of this writing. Get Usher tickets at TicketNetwork

Usher Las Vegas Residency Schedule

Following a run of performances in Paris for the Rendez-Vous à Paris, here’s when Usher will return to the Dolby Live for his Las Vegas residency.

Oct. 11 – Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 13 – Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 14 – Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 18 – Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 20 – Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 22 – Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 25 – Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 27 – Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV

Oct. 28 – Dolby Live at Park MGM @ Las Vegas, NV