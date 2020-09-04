Usher Announces Las Vegas Residency for July 2021

Usher has announced a headlining Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening Friday, July 16th, 2021.

Produced by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the residency will host Usher in the 4,300-seat venue with a show that spans his two-decade career, featuring old hits as well as more recent songs and brand-new music.

“2020 has been extremely complicated — we’ve suppressed this anxiety and energy to do anything social,” Usher tells Rolling Stone. “So I’m really excited to be able to know that I’m in the process of putting together a show for Las Vegas.”

The artist adds that he’s hoping to create a “fully immersive” show for long-time fans and new audiences alike. “Since I was 21 years old, I’ve really anticipated getting to go to Vegas and play the shows the way that they did in the early days,” he says. “The vibe of Las Vegas is everything on steroids — the best clubs, the best shows, the best food, all of it. To finally be able to get this opportunity, to share myself and also to share my history with my audience, I can’t wait for it.”

Tickets for Usher’s Las Vegas residency will go on sale to the public starting Thursday, September 10th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, September 7th at 10:00 a.m. PT until Wednesday, September 9th at 10:00 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet ad greet packages are also available for each show. Additionally, Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher’s Las Vegas residency to Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL), with funding going toward programs for underserved youth.

“[UNL] has been a real passion for almost 22 years now, and being able to continue to mentor and prepare young men and women from underserved communities — that right there is my hard work that goes into really helping people to have a greater life, greater opportunities, understand that they can be entrepreneurs,” Usher says. “Every time that I’ve done anything, I always try my hardest to intertwine for-profit and for-purpose at the same time, and this is an opportunity for me to do.”

Usher Las Vegas Residency 2021-2022 Dates

July 16, 2021

July 17, 2021

July 21, 2021

July 23, 2021

July 24, 2021

July 28, 2021

July 30, 2021

July 31, 2021

December 28, 2021

December 29, 2021

December 31, 2021

January 1, 2022