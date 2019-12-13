Hear Usher Team Up With Ella Mai on ‘Don’t Waste My Time’

Usher has released a new song, “Don’t Waste My Time,” featuring British singer Ella Mai. The track, co-produced by Bryan-Michael Cox and Jermaine Dupri, is a smooth-talking R&B pop number.

“Good lovin’, no questions,” Usher croons on the hooky track. “Reach out, and you’ll touch me/ Bad habits, don’t judge me/ Just don’t waste my time.” Mai jumps in midway through the song with her own verse as the pair trade off lyrics.

Usher’s last release was A, an eight-track album he dropped as a surprise last year. The effort followed his 2016 solo album Hard II Love and was a collaboration with Atlanta rap producer Zaytoven. Mai’s self-titled debut album dropped last year as well, following the success of her R&B-inspired single “Boo’d Up.” “R&B is not dead,” Mai told Rolling Stone. “We can make it mainstream again. Clearly, people love it.”