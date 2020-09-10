 Usher Struggles With Commitment in 'Bad Habits' Video - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'I Am Greta' Trailer Chronicles Greta Thunberg's Climate Fight, Ocean Voyage
Home Music Music News

Usher Struggles With Commitment in ‘Bad Habits’ Video

Tickets for singer’s Las Vegas residency on sale now

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Usher struggles with commitment and a wandering eye in “Bad Habits.” The video for the single arrived just as tickets went on sale for Usher’s Las Vegas residency in 2021.

“I love love, I’m just bad at it/I just can’t escape all of these bad habits,” Usher admits on the track. “I had way too many one nights, yeah/I keep messin’ up my love life.”

The singer also paired the track with a Chris Robinson-directed video filmed largely in a rehearsal space, perhaps offering a preview of Usher’s Vegas residency at the 4,300-set Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning July 2021.

“2020 has been extremely complicated — we’ve suppressed this anxiety and energy to do anything social,” Usher told Rolling Stone of the residency. “So I’m really excited to be able to know that I’m in the process of putting together a show for Las Vegas.” Usher has so far scheduled 11 dates for his Las Vegas residency, which currently concludes January 2022.

“Bad Habits” marks Usher’s fourth new track of 2020, following his Black Lives Matter song “I Cry,” his “SexBeat” reunion with Lil Jon and Ludacris and his Ella Mai collaboration “Don’t Waste My Time.”

In This Article: Usher

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.