Usher Pulls Cruel April Fools’ Joke at Dreamville Fest With Beyoncé Prank

Usher pulled a cruel April Fools’ joke Saturday night during his headlining set at the Dreamville Fest, telling fans that Beyoncé would join him onstage, only to remind them what day it was.

“I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, should I tell you what that surprise is? Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only, Beyoncé,” Usher announced as the crowd screamed in approval.

Usher then did some of his best acting since Light It Up as he spent the next minute sauntering around and trying to cajole some unseen person onto the stage as the crowd's anticipation continued to build. Finally, Usher returned to the microphone and spoke those dreaded two words, "April Fools."

There was some consolation toward the tail end of Usher’s career-spanning headlining set as he did bring out a surprise, actually-there special guest: City Girls, who joined the singer for their collaboration “Good Love.”

Dreamville Fest in Raleigh, North Carolina continues Sunday with Summer Walker, JID, Glorilla, Burna Boy, Waka Flocka Flame and the night’s main event, J. Cole and Drake together onstage.