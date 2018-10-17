U.S. Girls, Tune-Yards in Conversation: Watch Live

Tonight in Los Angeles, U.S. Girls’ Meg Remy and Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus are taking part in a special Q&A on the role of art in the modern age. Presented by Rolling Stone and moderated by RS contributor Jenny Eliscu, the conversation is happening at NeueHouse’s Hollywood location beginning at 9:30 P.M. EST / 6:30 P.M. PST, and you can livestream it on Facebook Live.

Tune-Yards and U.S. Girls are also embarking on a joint tour later this week, kicking off this Thursday in L.A. and running through November 2nd in Queens, New York. Both acts released provocative art-pop statements on 4AD this year — U.S. Girls with In a Poem Unlimited, and Tune-Yards with I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life — and they collaborated on remixes of each other’s songs for a limited-edition 7″ single that will be sold on their fall tour dates.

In a press release about tonight’s Q&A, 4AD said Remy and Garbus plan to “discuss the relationship between content creation and artmaking as a modern artist.”

Tune-Yards and U.S. Girls fall tour dates:

October 18th – Mayan Theater, Los Angeles

October 19th – The Glass House, Pomona, California

October 20th – The Fillmore, San Francisco

October 22nd – Roseland Theater, Portland, Oregon

October 23rd – Neptune Theatre, Seattle

October 26th – The Majestic Theatre, Madison, Wisconsin

October 27th – Park West, Chicago

October 28th – Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland

October 30th – MASS MoCA, North Adams, Massachusetts

October 31st – Higher Ground Ballroom, Burlington, Vermont

November 1st – Paradise Rock Club, Boston

November 2nd – Knockdown Center, Maspeth, New York