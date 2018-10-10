U.S. Girls, Tune-Yards to Discuss Art in the Modern Age

U.S. Girls’ Meg Remy and Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus will take part in a wide-ranging Q&A next week at Los Angeles’ Neuehouse, presented by Rolling Stone and moderated by RS contributor and SiriusXM host Jenny Eliscu. You can watch a livestream of their conversation at RollingStone.com, starting on October 16th at 9:15 P.M. EST / 6:15 P.M. PST.

Tune-Yards and U.S. Girls are embarking on a joint tour this month, kicking off on October 18th in Los Angeles and running through November 2nd in Queens, New York. Both acts released provocative pop statements this year on their shared label, 4AD: U.S. Girls’ In A Poem Unlimited, from February, uses sleek disco-soul grooves to challenge late-capitalist abuses, while Tune-Yards’ I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, from January, is a dance party designed to end white supremacy (among other modern ills).

In a press release, 4AD said the musicians plan to “discuss the relationship between content creation and artmaking as a modern artist.” These are familiar themes for both artists: As Remy told RS earlier this year, one of her aims with In A Poem Unlimited was to make music “that could be played in situations where thinking isn’t usually encouraged… There’s songs on this album that could be played when you’re shopping at Forever 21.”

Tune-Yards and U.S. Girls fall tour dates:

October 18th – Mayan Theater, Los Angeles

October 19th – The Glass House, Pomona, California

October 20th – The Fillmore, San Francisco

October 22nd – Roseland Theater, Portland, Oregon

October 23rd – Neptune Theatre, Seattle

October 26th – The Majestic Theatre, Madison, Wisconsin

October 27th – Park West, Chicago

October 28th – Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland

October 30th – MASS MoCA, North Adams, Massachusetts

October 31st – Higher Ground Ballroom, Burlington, Vermont

November 1st – Paradise Rock Club, Boston

November 2nd – Knockdown Center, Maspeth, New York



