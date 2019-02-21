Watch U.S. Girls’ Voyeuristic Live Show in New ‘Time’ Video

U.S. Girls document the hypnotic quality of their live show with the intimate new “Time” video. Director Alex Kingswell takes a hands-on approach with the clip, filming Meghan Remy and her massive backing band side-stage during their sold-out performance 2018 at Canada’s Sappy Fest. The camera follows Remy as she dances, sings and steps out to a parking lot during a lengthy instrumental jam.

“Time” appears on the latest U.S. Girls LP, the acclaimed In a Poem Unlimited, which Rolling Stone named the 23rd-best album of 2018. The band will promote the record on a newly announced North American tour, which — following their Coachella debut — launches April 12th in El Paso, Texas and wraps June 6th in Toronto, Ontario.

Remy aimed to push herself from art-pop into more accessible territory with In a Poem Unlimited. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, she detailed wanting to make “something that could be played in situations where thinking isn’t usually encouraged.” She added, “There’s songs on this album that could be played when you’re shopping at Forever 21.”

U.S. Girls 2019 Tour Dates

April 12 – Indio CA @ Coachella

April 19 – Indio CA @ Coachella

April 21 – El Paso TX @ Lowbrow Palace

April 22 – Dallas TX @ Club Dada

April 23 – Austin TX @ Barracuda

April 24 – Houston TX @ White Oak Music Hall

April 25 – New Orleans LA @ Gasa Gasa

April 26 – Atlanta GA @ Drunken Unicorn

April 28 – Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall

June 1 – New York NY @ Governor’s Ball

June 3 – Cleveland OH @ Beachland Tavern

June 4 – Chicago IL @ Empty Bottle

June 5 – Minneapolis MN @ Turf Club

June 6 – Milwaukee WI @ Cactus Club

June 7 – Detroit MI @ El Club

June 8 – Toronto ON @ Opera House