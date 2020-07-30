U.S. Girls Capture Creation of Latest Album in New ‘IOU’ Video

U.S. Girls, the ever-evolving musical project of Meg Remy, has released a new video for “IOU,” off the band’s most recent album, Heavy Light.

Directed by Colin Medley, the video comprises footage from the recording sessions for Heavy Light, which took place way back in the pre-COVID-19 days at Hotel 2 Tango in Montreal. The clip captures the collaborative process upon which Heavy Light was built, as the footage jumps between shots of Remy and other musicians performing “IOU” and intimate, behind-the-scenes sequences of everyone chatting, laughing and figuring out what sounds to make next.

U.S. Girls released Heavy Light in March. Remy produced the album and co-wrote it with Basia Bulat and Rich Morel. The record marks U.S. Girls’ seventh studio album, and the follow-up to their acclaimed 2018 release, In a Poem Unlimited.