 U.S. Girls Document 'Heavy Light' Sessions in 'IOU' Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next HBO Drops First Teaser for NXIVM Docuseries 'The Vow' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

U.S. Girls Capture Creation of Latest Album in New ‘IOU’ Video

Footage was filmed during the studio sessions of Meg Remy’s most recent LP, Heavy Light

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

U.S. Girls, the ever-evolving musical project of Meg Remy, has released a new video for “IOU,” off the band’s most recent album, Heavy Light.

Directed by Colin Medley, the video comprises footage from the recording sessions for Heavy Light, which took place way back in the pre-COVID-19 days at Hotel 2 Tango in Montreal. The clip captures the collaborative process upon which Heavy Light was built, as the footage jumps between shots of Remy and other musicians performing “IOU” and intimate, behind-the-scenes sequences of everyone chatting, laughing and figuring out what sounds to make next.

U.S. Girls released Heavy Light in March. Remy produced the album and co-wrote it with Basia Bulat and Rich Morel. The record marks U.S. Girls’ seventh studio album, and the follow-up to their acclaimed 2018 release, In a Poem Unlimited.

In This Article: U.S. Girls

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.