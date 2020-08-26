 U.S. Girls Drop Mind-Bending 'And Yet It Moves/Y Se Mueve' Video - Rolling Stone
U.S. Girls Drop Mind-Bending ‘And Yet It Moves/Y Se Mueve’ Video

Track is off recent album Heavy Light

Angie Martoccio

Meg Remy’s musical project U.S. Girls have dropped the trippy new video “And Yet It Moves/Y Se Mueve,” a track off their recent album Heavy Light.

Created by Evan Gordon, the animated video features vivid, swirling images with contorted faces and blinking lights. “What a joy not to know/The day to day to day, day, day, day,” Remy sings. “You can’t imagine what it costs/There’s no key to get inside.”

“And Yet It Moves/Y Se Mueve” follows the videos for “IOU,” “4 American Dollars” and “Overtime.Heavy Light was released last March; Remy produced the record and co-wrote it with Basia Bulat and Rich Morel. The record marks the band’s seventh album, after 2018’s In a Poem Unlimited.

In April, U.S. Girls released Live From the Bunker Sessions, a live performance to mark the day they were originally scheduled to kick off their tour, which was postponed due to the pandemic. “The live setting is the only time that I’m really engaged in dialogue about the work,” Remy told Rolling Stone in 2018. “There is a connection being made, and it’s one that made someone leave their house to come see what you’re doing. It takes no effort to press a ‘like’ button.”

