Unreleased Bruce Springsteen, Tom Morello, Donovan Songs Lead Appleseed Recordings Comp

Unreleased cover songs by Bruce Springsteen, Tom Morello, Donovan and Tim Robbins highlight the massive compilation celebrating the 21st anniversary of protest music label Appleseed Recordings.

In addition to Springsteen’s take on “We Shall Overcome,” Appleseed’s 21st Anniversary: Roots and Branches exclusively features the rocker’s rendition of the Pete Seeger folk classic “If I Had a Hammer (The Hammer Song).” Morello contributes his version of AC/DC’s “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,” while Donovan covers Joan Baez’s “Wild Mountain Thyme.”

John Wesley Harding, John Stewart, Jesse Winchester, Anne Hills and Tom Russell also contribute new music to the 57-song compilation, which also boasts previously released songs and archival recordings by Seeger, Baez, Jackson Browne & Bonnie Raitt and Roger McGuinn with Judy Collins.

Appleseed’s 21st Anniversary: Roots and Branches arrives October 19th; check out Appleseed’s website for more information.

“The CDs in this 21st anniversary set have been loosely organized by separate, but frequently overlapping, themes,” Appleseed founder Jim Musselman said in a statement. “They match my three goals in forming Appleseed Recordings – to provide an outlet for songs of social justice, both current and past; to release newly written songs of personal experience and emotion in modern times; and to keep alive the centuries of still-vital traditional songs from our country’s and our world’s history. To learn how to move forward, we can never forget the lessons, or songs, of the past.”

Appleseed also shared three exclusive recordings from the upcoming compilation, including Tom Russell’s rendition of Springsteen’s “Across the Border,” which Russell recorded on the border of Mexico and New Mexico. The late Jesse Winchester’s unfinished “Get it Right” was completed for the comp by longtime fans Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally, while John Wesley Harding updates his “Scared of Guns” with his daughter reciting NRA donation figures:

Appleseed’s 21st Anniversary: Roots and Branches Track List

DISC ONE – “Let the Truth Be Told”

1. Pete Seeger – Oh Sacred World

2. Bruce Springsteen – If I Had a Hammer (The Hammer Song) (exclusive new song)

3. Tom Morello – Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (exclusive new song)

4. Tim Robbins – Well May the World Go (exclusive new song)

5. Joan Baez – I Wish the Wars Were All Over

6. Pete Seeger with Billy Bragg, Ani DiFranco, Steve Earle and Anne Hills – Bring Them Home (If You Love Your Uncle Sam)

7. Tom Russell – Across the Border (exclusive new song)

8. Johnny Clegg – Love in the Time of Gaza

9. John Wesley Harding (w/ Corporal Quorum) – Scared of Guns (Amended) (exclusive new song)

10. Sweet Honey in the Rock – Second Line Blues

11. Anne Hills – Needle of Death (exclusive new song)

12. Natalie Merchant & Friends – There is No Good Reason

13. The Kennedys – Give Me Back My Country

14. Studs Terkel – Blessed Be the Nation

15. Tom Morello – This Land is Your Land

16. Bruce Springsteen – We Shall Overcome

17. Pete Seeger – Dr. King on Violence

DISC TWO – “Wisdom Keepers”

1. Jesse Winchester – Get It Right One Day (exclusive new song)

2. Donovan – Poorman’s Sunshine

3. Dick Gaughan – Land of the North Wind

4. Tom Paxton & Anne Hills – Follow that Road

5. Al Stewart – Katherine of Oregon

6. Jonathan Edwards – Surrounded

7. Jackson Browne & Bonnie Raitt – Kisses Sweeter than Wine

8. Angel Band – Jump Back in the Ditch

9. Eric Andersen – Gonna Go Crazy

10. Tom Rush – What I Know

11. Sweet Honey in the Rock – IDK, But I’m LOL

12. Lizzie West & the White Buffalo – Portrait of an Artist as a Young Woman (Thank You)

13. Joel Rafael Band with Jackson Browne, Jimmy LaFave and Arlo Guthrie – Stepstone

14. Tom Paxton – Looking for the Moon

15. Pete Seeger and Lorre Wyatt with Emmylou Harris – Somos El Barco/We Are the Boat

16. John Stewart – There is Love (Wedding Song) (exclusive new song)

17. Jesse Winchester – Sham-a-Ling-Dong-Ding

18. Dick Gaughan – When I’m Gone

DISC THREE – “Keeping the Songs Alive”

1. John Gorka – The Water is Wide

2. David Bromberg with Levon Helm – Bring it With You When You Come

3. Ramblin’ Jack Elliott – Roving Gambler

4. Tim Eriksen – Careless Love

5. Donovan – Wild Mountain Thyme (exclusive new song)

6. Roger McGuinn with Judy Collins – John Riley

7. John Wesley Harding – Canadee-I-O

8. Bernice Johnson Reagon with Kim & Reggie Harris – Oh Mary, Don’t You Weep

9. Pete Seeger – Going Across the Mountain

10. Frank Proffitt – Tom Dooley

11. Guardabarranco – Asturias

12. Lila Downs – El Quinto Regimiento

13. Aoife Clancy – Are You Sleepin’, Maggie?

14. Alec Stone Sweet – Mrs. Poer, or, The Concerto

15. Jody Stecher and Kate Brislin – Sow ‘Em on the Mountain

16. Steve Young – Little Birdie

17. Mike Seeger and Peggy Seeger – Cindy

18. Sharon Katz & the Peace Train – Sanalwami

19. Danny Glover and Rev. Robert B. Jones, Sr. – Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burning

20. Kim and Reggie Harris – Wade in the Water

21. John Stewart & Darwin’s Army – Bay of Mexico

22. Tommy Sands with Dolores Keane and Vedran Smailovic – Where Have All the Flowers Gone