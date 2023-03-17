Unknown Mortal Orchestra Mark New Album Release With ‘Meshuggah’ Video

Unknown Mortal Orchestra released their new album V Friday, and with it, the new video for the LP cut “Meshuggah.”

The Morian Mikhail-directed visual gives a candid look into the world of street racing, cannonball runs, and other motorsports, deviating from the laid-back, tropical vibes of the new album itself.

UMO mastermind Ruban Nielson was inspired by “West Coast AOR, classic hits, weirdo pop, and Hawaiian Hapa-haole music” for the band’s new double album, which was written amid the pandemic and family crises saw the singer and his brother Kody Nielson jumping around from Portland to Hawaii to Palm Springs, where the majority of V’s tracks were conceived and recorded.

However, it was during his stay in Hawaii — where he helped his mother and uncle move back to amid the pandemic — that most informed V’s 14 songs.

“In Hawaii, everything shifted off of me and my music,” Nielson previously said in a statement. “Suddenly, I was spending more time figuring out what others need and what my role is within my family. I also learned that things I thought were true of myself are bigger than I thought. My way of making mischief – that’s not just me – that’s my whole Polynesian side. I thought I was walking away from music to focus on family, but the two ended up connecting.”

UMO will embark on a tour in support of V next week; check out the tour dates below.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Tour Dates

March 20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

March 21 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

March 22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

March 22-26 – Boise, ID @Treefort Music Festival

March 25 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

March 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

March 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

March 31 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

April 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

April 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

April 4 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

April 5 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

April 6 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

April 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

April 8 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

April 10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

April 11 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 13 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

April 14 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

April 15 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

April 16 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

April 18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

April 19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

April 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

April 22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner