Universal Music Group Suspends Operations in Russia Following Ukraine Invasion

Universal Music Group announced it is suspending its operations in Russia, Variety reports.

“Effective immediately, we are suspending all operations in Russia and closing our offices there. We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement. “We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries (including the U.S., U.K., Poland, Slovakia, Germany, Czech Republic and Hungary) to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region.”

Sources told Variety that employees in Russia will continue to receive salaries for an undetermined time. A similar decision was made by McDonald’s, who temporarily shuttered its 850 locations in Russia, but will continue to pay its employees.

Universal Music Group’s announcement follows a host of music-related organizations ceasing operations in the region. Last week, Live Nation pulled out of doing business in Russia. “We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia,” Live Nation told Rolling Stone in a statement. Spotify said it was closing its Russia offices indefinitely, and venue developer Oak View Group — which is also the parent company of live music trade publication Pollstar — announced that it would not do business with Russia, nor would it serve Russian brands at its venues. Apple also said it was pausing selling its products in the country.

Meanwhile, performing rights organizations are also severing ties with Russia. On Tuesday, the U.K.’s performing rights organization, PRS for Music, said in a statement that it was suspending its rights representation relationship with RAO, the Russian collecting society for musical works, “pending confirmation of its separation from the Russian Government and those individuals and companies on the sanctions lists.”

BMI also made a similar statement: “BMI has suspended its copyright representation payments to RAO, the Russian collection society for musical works. Additionally, we are working with CISAC on a broader effort that will help benefit creators in the Ukraine and surrounding areas, while also providing humanitarian aid to those who are so desperately in need.”