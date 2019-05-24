Underworld Preview New Album With ‘Soniamode (Aditya Game Version)’

Underworld have released a new track, “Soniamode (Aditya Game Version),” ahead of their next album, Drift Songs. The album is scheduled to drop October 25th via their own Smith Hyde Productions record label. The musicians announced the project in an artsy YouTube clip, which features footage of the band in the studio and a poetic voiceover.

The tracks on Drift Songs have been pulled from Rick Smith and Karl Hyde’s 52-week “Drift Series,” during which the musicians created music, film and text pieces to be published once a week. Drift Songs “expands and enhances a selection of the recordings the duo have released since they began their audio/visual experiment in November 2018.” The album will be released in several forms, including as a single CD, a double vinyl album and an all-encompassing box-set featuring the music, visuals and text pieces released throughout the entire project, and is available for pre-order now.

“Soniamode (Aditya Game Version)” is an expanded version of a song previously released during the “Drift Series.” This new version features lyrics from writer Aditya Chakrabortty.

Underworld will play several summer festivals, including Sonar, Latitude, Roskilde, Down The Rabbit Hole, Rock Werchter, Lollapalooza and Vivid. The band has also announced headlining shows in Antwerp, Amsterdam and London in November and December. Tickets for the shows are on sale now.

Last year, Underworld released a collaborative EP, Teatime Dub Encounters, with Iggy Pop. The group’s last full-length album, Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future, dropped in 2016.