Underworld Plot First North American Tour in Five Years

British electronic duo Underworld will return to North America for their first set of shows here in five years this May.

The run kicks off May 15th at the Warfield in San Francisco, and includes stops in Los Angeles, New York and Detroit before wrapping May 27th at the Rebel in Toronto.

Per a statement, Underworld will “perform their immersive and gloriously hallucinatory two-hour plus live sets” that will boast a mix of classic cuts and newer material from their unique Drift: Series 1 project. Ticket information is available on Underworld’s website.

Underworld released Drift: Series 1 back in November, the culmination of a year-long project that started back in November 2018 and found the duo releasing a piece of new music every Thursday for 52 weeks.

The duo completed their task by making music in hotel rooms, kitchens, tour buses, cars and studios around the world, while also collaborating with various artists like the Japanese noise band Melt-Banana and techno producer Ø [Phase]. Drift: Series 1 collected every bit of new music made over that year, while it also included an assortment of previously unreleased tracks, remix and rehearsal recordings.

Underworld Tour Dates

May 15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

May 20 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

May 23 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Festival

May 27 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel