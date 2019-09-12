 Underworld Preview ‘DRIFT Series 1’ With New Single ‘S T A R’ – Rolling Stone
Music News

Underworld Preview ‘DRIFT Series 1’ With New Single ‘S T A R’

The release collects the band’s music from the past year

Underworld have released a new single, “S T A R,” ahead of their upcoming album DRIFT Series 1. The rhythmic track takes its inspiration from childhood nursery rhymes as it invokes pop culture notables like Michael Caine, Iggy Pop and Danny Boyle alongside fictional characters like Tom Thumb and Robin Hood.

“Take a rhyme that’s so familiar it’s almost become a part of our DNA and evolve it into something strange and inspiring—a celebration of life, and of lives, and of the good and the truly great,” the band explained of the track on Twitter.

DRIFT Series 1, a collection of new material representing a year of the band’s work, will be released November 1st via Caroline International. The album will be released as a box set, LP, CD and download alongside streaming services. The box set will feature seven CDs, a Blu-ray and an 80-page full color book. The songs comes from a series of sessions released by Underworld over the course of 52 weeks. During that time the musicians have dropped new music and videos every week, and offered up five self-contained episodes, released in November, January, March, May and August. The sessions include collaborations with several artists, including Japanese noise band Melt-Banana and techno producer Ø [Phase].

Underworld will perform several shows this November and December around the album release, including a performance at London’s Wembley Arena on December 7th. Tickets are on sale now. The band will tour more extensively next spring.

DRIFT: Series 1 – Track Listings

Sampler Edition
Appleshine
This Must Be Drum Street
Listen To Their No
Border Country
Mile Bush Pride
Schiphol Test
Brilliant Yes That Would Be
S T A R (Rebel Tech)
Imagine A Box
Custard Speedtalk
Boxset
CD1 – Ep 1 DUST 
Another Silent Way
Dexters Chalk
Low Between Zebras
Universe Of Can When Back
Brilliant Yes That Would Be
Another Silent Way / Drift Poem / Better Than Diamonds  (previously unreleased)
One True Piano Need Hand   (previously unreleased)
CD2 – Ep 2 ATOM
Appleshine
Molehill
Threat Of Rain
Brussels
Soniamode (Aditya Game)
Appleshiner (previously unreleased)
Roof Off (previously unreleased)
CD3 – Ep 3 HEART 
Dune
Custard Speedtalk
This Must Be Drum Street
Pinetum
Poet Cat
Do Breakers Trip (previously unreleased)
Seven Music Drone (previously unreleased)
CD4 – Ep 4 SPACE
Listen To Their No
Schiphol Test
Hundred Weight Hammer
Doris
Altitude Dub
Border Country
Big Bear (previously unreleased)
CD5 – Ep 5 GAME
Toluca Stars
Mile Bush Pride
Imagine A Box
Tree And Two Chairs
Give Me The Room
S T A R
Doscientos (previously unreleased)
Two Arrows (previously unreleased)
A Moth At The Door (previously unreleased)
CD6 – Underworld and The Necks
Appleshine Continuum
A Very Silent Way
Altitude Dub Continuum (previously unreleased)
CD7 – DRIFT Series 1 Sampler
Appleshine
This Must Be Drum Street
Listen To Their No
Border Country
Mile Bush Pride
Schiphol Test
Brilliant Yes That Would Be
S T A R (Rebel Tech)
Imagine A Box
Custard Speedtalk
Blu-ray – DRIFT Series 1 – The Films
Drift Trailer
Another Silent Way
Dexter’s Chalk
Low Between Zebras
Universe Of Can When Back
A Very Silent Way
Appleshine
Molehill
Threat Of Rain
Brussels
Soniamode (Aditya Game Version)
Appleshine Continuum
Dune
Custard Speedtalk
This Must Be Drum Street
Pinetum
Poet Cat
Listen To Their No
Schiphol Test
Hundred Weight Hammer
Doris
Altitude Dub
Border Country
Toluca Stars
Mile Bush Pride
Imagine A Box
Tree And Two Chairs
Give Me The Room
S T A R
Brilliant Yes That Would Be

