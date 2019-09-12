Underworld Preview ‘DRIFT Series 1’ With New Single ‘S T A R’

Underworld have released a new single, “S T A R,” ahead of their upcoming album DRIFT Series 1. The rhythmic track takes its inspiration from childhood nursery rhymes as it invokes pop culture notables like Michael Caine, Iggy Pop and Danny Boyle alongside fictional characters like Tom Thumb and Robin Hood.

“Take a rhyme that’s so familiar it’s almost become a part of our DNA and evolve it into something strange and inspiring—a celebration of life, and of lives, and of the good and the truly great,” the band explained of the track on Twitter.

DRIFT Series 1, a collection of new material representing a year of the band’s work, will be released November 1st via Caroline International. The album will be released as a box set, LP, CD and download alongside streaming services. The box set will feature seven CDs, a Blu-ray and an 80-page full color book. The songs comes from a series of sessions released by Underworld over the course of 52 weeks. During that time the musicians have dropped new music and videos every week, and offered up five self-contained episodes, released in November, January, March, May and August. The sessions include collaborations with several artists, including Japanese noise band Melt-Banana and techno producer Ø [Phase].

Underworld will perform several shows this November and December around the album release, including a performance at London’s Wembley Arena on December 7th. Tickets are on sale now. The band will tour more extensively next spring.

DRIFT: Series 1 – Track Listings

Sampler Edition

Appleshine

This Must Be Drum Street

Listen To Their No

Border Country

Mile Bush Pride

Schiphol Test

Brilliant Yes That Would Be

S T A R (Rebel Tech)

Imagine A Box

Custard Speedtalk

Boxset

CD1 – Ep 1 DUST

Another Silent Way

Dexters Chalk

Low Between Zebras

Universe Of Can When Back

Brilliant Yes That Would Be

Another Silent Way / Drift Poem / Better Than Diamonds (previously unreleased)

One True Piano Need Hand (previously unreleased)

CD2 – Ep 2 ATOM

Appleshine

Molehill

Threat Of Rain

Brussels

Soniamode (Aditya Game)

Appleshiner (previously unreleased)

Roof Off (previously unreleased)

CD3 – Ep 3 HEART

Dune

Custard Speedtalk

This Must Be Drum Street

Pinetum

Poet Cat

Do Breakers Trip (previously unreleased)

Seven Music Drone (previously unreleased)

CD4 – Ep 4 SPACE

Listen To Their No

Schiphol Test

Hundred Weight Hammer

Doris

Altitude Dub

Border Country

Big Bear (previously unreleased)

CD5 – Ep 5 GAME

Toluca Stars

Mile Bush Pride

Imagine A Box

Tree And Two Chairs

Give Me The Room

S T A R

Doscientos (previously unreleased)

Two Arrows (previously unreleased)

A Moth At The Door (previously unreleased)

CD6 – Underworld and The Necks

Appleshine Continuum

A Very Silent Way

Altitude Dub Continuum (previously unreleased)

CD7 – DRIFT Series 1 Sampler

Appleshine

This Must Be Drum Street

Listen To Their No

Border Country

Mile Bush Pride

Schiphol Test

Brilliant Yes That Would Be

S T A R (Rebel Tech)

Imagine A Box

Custard Speedtalk

Blu-ray – DRIFT Series 1 – The Films

Drift Trailer

Another Silent Way

Dexter’s Chalk

Low Between Zebras

Universe Of Can When Back

A Very Silent Way

Appleshine

Molehill

Threat Of Rain

Brussels

Soniamode (Aditya Game Version)

Appleshine Continuum

Dune

Custard Speedtalk

This Must Be Drum Street

Pinetum

Poet Cat

Listen To Their No

Schiphol Test

Hundred Weight Hammer

Doris

Altitude Dub

Border Country

Toluca Stars

Mile Bush Pride

Imagine A Box

Tree And Two Chairs

Give Me The Room

S T A R

Brilliant Yes That Would Be