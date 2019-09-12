Underworld Preview ‘DRIFT Series 1’ With New Single ‘S T A R’

Underworld have released a new single, “S T A R,” ahead of their upcoming album DRIFT Series 1. The rhythmic track takes its inspiration from childhood nursery rhymes as it invokes pop culture notables like Michael Caine, Iggy Pop and Danny Boyle alongside fictional characters like Tom Thumb and Robin Hood.
“Take a rhyme that’s so familiar it’s almost become a part of our DNA and evolve it into something strange and inspiring—a celebration of life, and of lives, and of the good and the truly great,” the band explained of the track on Twitter.
Take a rhyme that’s so familiar it’s almost become a part of our DNA and evolve it into something strange and inspiring — a celebration of life, and of lives, and of the good and the truly great: https://t.co/vb3Jqpe04f pic.twitter.com/J3b7JD6P91
— Underworld (@underworldlive) September 12, 2019
DRIFT Series 1, a collection of new material representing a year of the band’s work, will be released November 1st via Caroline International. The album will be released as a box set, LP, CD and download alongside streaming services. The box set will feature seven CDs, a Blu-ray and an 80-page full color book. The songs comes from a series of sessions released by Underworld over the course of 52 weeks. During that time the musicians have dropped new music and videos every week, and offered up five self-contained episodes, released in November, January, March, May and August. The sessions include collaborations with several artists, including Japanese noise band Melt-Banana and techno producer Ø [Phase].
Underworld will perform several shows this November and December around the album release, including a performance at London’s Wembley Arena on December 7th. Tickets are on sale now. The band will tour more extensively next spring.