×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Grammys Name Deborah Dugan New Recording Academy President and CEO Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Ultra Music Festival to Leave Miami After 21 Years

“We are now finalizing a new South Florida location that will serve as an incredible and permanent home,” a statement from the festival says

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guests React As Dutch Dj Tiesto Performs at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami Florida Usa 19 March 2016 the Festival Runs From 18 to 20 March United States MiamiUsa Ultra Music Festival - Mar 2016

Ultra Music Festival has terminated its contract with Miami and plans to relocate elsewhere in South Florida.

Joe Skipper/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

Ultra Music Festival, which has been held in Miami, Florida since 1999, has “voluntarily terminated” its contract with the city of Miami, according to a statement unveiled via the festival’s official Twitter account.

The festival was first launched in 1999 as a one-day event and held on Miami Beach. In subsequent years it grew into a three-day affair and had been primarily held at Bayfront Park. However, the city of Miami ousted the festival from its then-home in 2018 citing noise complaints among the reasons, according to Miami Herald. Other issues surrounded the festival over the years, including a critically injured security guard who was trampled by a mob of fans in 2014.

Related

David Lee Roth, Armin Van Buuren, Ultra, Jump Remix
David Lee Roth and Armin van Buuren on Why They Remixed 'Jump'
Watch Martin Garrix Stage Special Concert for Deaf Community

The event relocated to Miami’s Virginia Key island this year where other incidents led to less-than-ideal outcomes. Festival-goers complained of a deficient shuttle system, which left thousands of concertgoers stranded and forced to walk for several miles to find alternate transportation, Miami Herald notes. There was also an environmental impact on fish from the festival’s music — a preliminary analysis found that toadfish “exhibited acute stress levels during Ultra’s first day on Virginia Key.”

Ultra’s letter said it took into consideration feedback from a post-event survey from fans and came to the conclusion that “it is clear that the festival experience on Virginia Key was simply not good enough.”

The letter does not cite a specific location for its next event, but states there is a space in the works and the festival plans to make a formal announcement with event details and ticket information soon. “We are now finalizing a new South Florida location that will serve as an incredible and permanent home for Ultra Music Festival,” the statement reads.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad