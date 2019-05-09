Ultra Music Festival to Leave Miami After 21 Years

Ultra Music Festival, which has been held in Miami, Florida since 1999, has “voluntarily terminated” its contract with the city of Miami, according to a statement unveiled via the festival’s official Twitter account.

The festival was first launched in 1999 as a one-day event and held on Miami Beach. In subsequent years it grew into a three-day affair and had been primarily held at Bayfront Park. However, the city of Miami ousted the festival from its then-home in 2018 citing noise complaints among the reasons, according to Miami Herald. Other issues surrounded the festival over the years, including a critically injured security guard who was trampled by a mob of fans in 2014.

The event relocated to Miami’s Virginia Key island this year where other incidents led to less-than-ideal outcomes. Festival-goers complained of a deficient shuttle system, which left thousands of concertgoers stranded and forced to walk for several miles to find alternate transportation, Miami Herald notes. There was also an environmental impact on fish from the festival’s music — a preliminary analysis found that toadfish “exhibited acute stress levels during Ultra’s first day on Virginia Key.”

Ultra’s letter said it took into consideration feedback from a post-event survey from fans and came to the conclusion that “it is clear that the festival experience on Virginia Key was simply not good enough.”

The letter does not cite a specific location for its next event, but states there is a space in the works and the festival plans to make a formal announcement with event details and ticket information soon. “We are now finalizing a new South Florida location that will serve as an incredible and permanent home for Ultra Music Festival,” the statement reads.